Usually Dry November Continues

The month of November historically is a transition to the wet season for us in the Tennessee Valley. For 2020, it hasn’t been the case. We sit at an embarrassing 0.06″ in the rain gauge at Huntsville International Airport over two weeks into November. We’ve only has two real rain days so far. We are on pace for the driest November on record. The record is 0.49″ in 1924.





We don’t have any significant rain in the forecast this week. A cold front approaches this weekend bringing a few widely scattered showers. Nothing heavy or strong is expected.





It’s almost forgotten that November is our secondary severe weather season in the Tennessee Valley.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT