USSRC looking to end 2020 on a strong note with new water activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – If you have been to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, you have likely seen the giant water tank used to train astronauts and space camp students. Now, the Rocket Center is expanding its opportunities for you to dive into the heated tank.

Two new water activities, “Divr +” and Sea TREK are now available to guests. Divr + is a VR experience that you can only get in Huntsville. The user essentially floats on their stomach and holds onto a bar with a VR headset on.

“As you’re traveling through outer space, you’re passing by different physical features. Maybe satellites, maybe a meteor. We have that tied into a thruster and different air bubble releases within the thruster in the water that you’re hanging on to,” said Keenan Mayfield, Director of Operations for Sub Sea Systems.

Sea TREK allows guests to walk on the bottom of the tank without scuba gear. Guests will put on a weighted capsule over their heads, allowing for breathing without oxygen tanks.

“If you imagine the concept of a cup of water…pushing that upside down into water…that pocket of air, that bubble, that positive pressure remains constant,” Mayfield explained.

The center said Sea TREK will simulate what it feels like to walk on another planet.

“In most cases, this will be their first underwater experience. They get it. They get that connection between space and micro gravity underwater,” said Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer and best-selling author who now advises the Rocket Center.

Hickam designed and built the water tank at the USSRC. He believes the new additions will engage guests and hopefully inspire younger children to pursue STEM and help with future space missions.

“We are going to be living in space, so we need to get used to it. This is a piece of high technology equipment. They go into an alien environment underwater and they live!” Hickman said.

The Rocket Center says all of the new equipment is sanitized by a USDA approved spray that settles on the gear and makes it “like new” for the next guest. Guests can also purchase mouthpieces for the VR experience if requested.

The USSRC recently raised more than a million dollars to save space camp and the museum.