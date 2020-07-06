USSRC joins Mask Up Huntsville initiative requiring all guests to wear masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Guests at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will soon be required to wear a mask to enjoy the museum.

The new rule will begin on July 7. The Mask Up Huntsville initiative was started by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since the Rocket Center reopened in late May, all employees have been required to wear masks, and Space Camp students and staff have been required to do so since that program reopened in late June.

Visitors have been encouraged to wear masks, but as the number of COVID 19 cases has risen in recent weeks, the Rocket Center is making it a requirement to protect visitors and employees.

For visitors who do not have their own, masks will be available for purchase at the ticket desk for $1.