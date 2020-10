HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is hosting its annual Spooky Space Spectacular on Oct. 31.

The event will feature Halloween-themed activities, science experiments and plenty of candy between 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is free for members and for children ages 4 and under. Tickets are $17 for children ages 5-12 and $25 for ages 13 and up.

To support social distancing, timed tickets are available ahead of the event. Click here to purchase yours.