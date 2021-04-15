USDA reopens signup for Coronavirus food assistance program for producers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that signup reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2).

This initiative is part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers, according to the release.

The release says the initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days starting on April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.

CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.

“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Alabama, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Atkinson, county executive director for FSA in Madison County. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”

The release says that row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more all are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod.

Producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.

Atkinson said producers are encouraged to call the Madison County FSA office at (256) 532-1677 ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application.

Producers also have the option to visit farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options.

A call center is available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Please call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.