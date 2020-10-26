USDA disaster application deadline approaching

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding people that Friday, Oct. 30 is the deadline to submit applications for disaster recovery assistance for losses from 2018 and 2019.

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency also launched a new tool to help with the application process.

According to their website, “The Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) provides disaster payments to producers to offset losses from hurricanes, wildfires, and other qualifying natural disasters that occurred in the 2018 and 2019 calendar years. WHIP+ covers losses of crops, trees, bushes, and vines that occurred as a result of those disaster events.”

In a news release, the new tool was described as one that “documents information about a producer’s operation and helps USDA identify producers who may need more information about or assistance with the program application process. After the online survey is completed, the local FSA county office will follow up with producers who provide contact information.”

“If you’re unsure of your eligibility, check out the new WHIP+ tool. Not only can this online tool help you determine eligibility, but it also connects you with local FSA staff to help you get your application started and submitted,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “We know 2018 and 2019 had their share of natural disasters, and we encourage impacted producers to apply.”

Drought and excessive moisture were added as eligible losses for the program in March 2020.

FSA has received more than 145,000 applications for WHIP+ disaster assistance. Again, the deadline to apply is Friday.

For more information or application assistance, visit farmers.gov WHIP+ webpage, or contact your local USDA Service Center. To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.