The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it’s identified 14 different species of seeds found inside mysterious packets mailed to places all across the country, including Alabama.

The mysterious packets were found in the mail last Wednesday.

The USDA said it found hibiscus, mint, and sage, as well as other herbs.

Monday at 2 p.m., Alabama Department of Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate will hold a press conference on the seeds, and what you need to do with them.