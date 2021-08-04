USAACE: Ft. Rucker issues order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) – Major Gen. David J. Francis, USAACE and Fort Rucker commanding general, has issued General Order Number 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rescinds General Order Number 12.

Major Gen. David J. Francis posted a video on their Facebook page informing citizens of the new order on base. In the video Major Gen. Francis says that they have had a significant increase over the last week in COVID cases in the local area and on Ft. Rucker.

Major Gen. Francis and Sgt. Wilson explained the General Order Number 13 in the video.

“All DOD personnel or contractors, vaccinated or unvaccinated will wear their masks in all indoor, non-residential facilities on Ft. Rucker. All military personnel are required to wear their mask while indoors at off-post facilities. Please continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation efforts: wash your hands, social distance and wear a mask. If you do not feel well, do not come to work. Contact your supervisor. Highly encourage people to educate themselves on getting a vaccine. It remains voluntary.”