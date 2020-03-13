US Space and Rocket Center to close for 3 weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is closing amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

The museum will close at 5:00 p.m. Friday and will remain closed until Friday, April 3, to limit potential exposure of COVID-19 to visitors and staff.

Space Camp will remain open for the small number of students from the U.S. who are currently scheduled to attend.

The center’s leadership and nursing staff said they are closely monitoring the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation and are closely following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They also announced that employees will be paid for their scheduled hours for the next two weeks.