US cruise line receives ‘green light’ to set sail again

FILE – In this June 9, 2010 file photo, the Celebrity cruise ship Solstice is docked in Cozumel, Mexico. With tourism shattered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Mexico’s Caribbean island of Cozumel is planning with the backing of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador another dock for cruise ships. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a cruise line has been given the “green light” to set sail on U.S. waters.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Celebrity Cruises – a branch of the Royal Caribbean cruise line – announced it has been cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail from Fort Lauderdale on June 26. No ports of call have been announced yet.

Celebrity Cruises will require proof of vaccination for all passengers over the age of 16 and for all crew members. By August 1, 2021, Celebrity will require proof of vaccination for all U.S. guests over the age of 12.