REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The US Army Aviation and Missile Command met with future soldiers, those who are or about to enlist into the Army, as part of its nationwide hiring campaign.

The campaign’s goal was to recruit about 1700 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occucpations.

News 19 spoke with some of the new recruits on Monday.

One of those recruits, Montgomery Hix from Rainbow City, shared why he joined, after recently graduating from high school.

“All of my family has been in the military except for my dad, from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War to the Korean War. Just about all of them. I didn’t really have a lot of friends growing up, and ever since I joined, or planned to join, it’s been a wave of family and community,” Hix said.

Hix plans to go to Ranger and is headed to Fort Benning in Georgia for his basic training.

News 19 also spoke with with a recruit who still has one year left of high school. Allie Brenner of Cullman explained she is part of the ‘Split Program’, which needs parental consent. She will head off to basic training next week through the summer and then come back to finish her senior year of high school.

“I’ve just been learning a lot about what I’m going to do, what I want my career to be when I get out, and I’m just really excited about it.” Brenner explained, ” My goal is to finish training, finish high school first of all, I’ll be a senior next year and once I finish high school I will go to AIT for 8 weeks and then I want to go to college to be a nurse.”

Congratulations to all the new recruits!