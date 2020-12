431 south is blocked by an overturned truck.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The southbound lanes of U.S. 431 in Albertville were blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

The wreck happened around 9:30 AM Friday at the intersection of US 75. According to reports, the truck got too heavy as it was turning and flipped.

Officials ask you to avoid the area while they clear the road.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on US431 SB @ MP 286.9 near A L75 in Albertville. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/nPJtVd69cF — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) December 11, 2020