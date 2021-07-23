US 431, Alabama 168 intersection to be repaved

BOAZ, Ala. — The intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama Highway 68 will be repaved next week.

Work is scheduled to begin on the busy Boaz intersection on Tuesday, July 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for two days.

During work hours, the inside lanes of U.S. 431 will be closed and Alabama 168 will be closed to through traffic and left turns. Rights turns will be permitted in all directions and traffic signals will be placed on flash mode to allow a continuous traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

After work is completed on this intersection, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin repaving work on the Butler Avenue intersection near Boaz Wal-Mart. Work will cause closures of 431’s inside lanes once again over two days.