UPDATE: Weekend getaway from crime turns fatal for slain off-duty NOPD officer

HOUSTON (WGNO) — Slain off-duty NOPD officer Everett Briscoe was known as ‘Easy’ by his friends and family for his kind demeanor. The 13-year law enforcement veteran took a weekend getaway with fellow members of the Zulu Social Club to remove himself from crime, but instead became a fatal victim of it.

The 41-year-old Detective Briscoe was killed in a robbery attempt when two suspects approached the group on the patio of a Houston restaurant. Although witnesses recount everyone complying with the robbers’ demands, one opened fire fatally striking Det. Briscoe and critically injuring another.

In the video clip below, Houston reporter Brooke Taylor has more on the story for WGNO from the front of the Galleria-area Grotto Ristorante where Det. Briscoe was fatally gunned down.