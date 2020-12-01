Update: Huntsville warming center’s plea for help is answered

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On News 19 last night, we told about one church-turned-warming center that would not be able to open its doors due to CDC social distancing guidelines. The church’s leader, Reverend Sherry Birney, sent out a plea for local organizations to help her find a location large enough to house her portion of the homeless community safely, and that call was answered.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Max Luther Drive Community Center is open as the replacement warming center for Grateful Life Community Church.

Members of Grateful Life teamed up with the city of Huntsville, Church of the Nativity, and North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless to host this emergency warming center. It will still house the same 53-person maximum Grateful Life’s would.

Volunteers from all organizations spent the morning transporting grateful life’s cots and supplies in the community center’s gym – they set up the gym with beds safely placed apart, and also left space for recreation and dining tables. According to Reverend Birney, the fast action is nothing short of a miracle.

“It was a relief, because we do not want any of our community, especially the underserved, to freeze to death, and now we can make sure that doesn’t happen. So it’s a joy,” she said.

Members of the homeless community may come and go as they please. The center is open 24-hours a day, as long as temperatures have dipped below freezing for 24 consecutive hours. There will always be volunteers at the location watching over the guests as they eat, pass the time, and sleep.

Organizers are encouraging the community to consider making donations like pre-made coffee and food, but to first contact Church of the Nativity’s Reverend Rosie Eby at (404) 579-8738 via call or text.