UPDATE: New Brockton mother and two children found after eight days of searching

UPDATE: NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — According to New Brockton Sherriff’s Department the missing alert has been called off for 29-year-old Kadance Cierra-Hooper and her two young children.

Police Chief Dale Grimes told WDHN that all three, the mother and two toddlers are safe.

More information will be released to the public later today.

ORGINAL POST:

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — As we first reported over the weekend, there is currently a nationwide search taking place for a Coffee County mother and her two young children.

Tomorrow will mark a week since 29-year-old Kadance Cierra-Hooper and her two young children have last been seen leaving New Brockton Elementary School.

Hooper was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue with license plate NYD337 with her two sons; six-year-old, Hollister, and one-and-a-half-year-old Thomas.

Authorities say she didn’t take clothes or diapers, but she did reportedly carry two handguns.

New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes says there’s concern for the welfare of all three, but especially the children.

“Sent out an alert for the kids and the mother,” Grimes said. “And we have put out a national BOLO for the vehicle, and if the vehicle is spotted to do a welfare check on the kids and her, and contact us as well.”

If you may have any information on the Hooper family whereabouts, please contact New Brockton Police at 334-894-5559.