LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A Limestone County inmate that escaped from his work-release site Tuesday morning is now back in custody.

On Tuesday, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Vulcan Plastics in Athens, that a work release inmate left their property around 8:29 a.m. on a black Kawasaki motorcycle belonging to another employee.

Joel Dwight Gooch, 35, is serving a sentence of child support.

Limestone County officials have not yet commented on Gooch’s recapture.