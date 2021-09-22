UPDATE: 5-year-old shot during fight inside Mobile Walmart

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A police officer monitoring the doors Tuesday night told our crews the store should be open for business as usual Wednesday morning.

UPDATE (6:29 p.m.): A 5-year-old boy was shot in the foot at the Neighborhood Walmart on Tuesday afternoon after a verbal altercation between a relative of the victim and two unknown subjects escalated into physical violence, Mobile Police said in a news release.

Police said the victim’s relative “was accessing a handgun when it discharged.”

Police said the victim’s injury was not life threatening.

Police said details of the incident will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if any charges are applicable. Police continue to investigate.

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): Mobile Police said they know where the 5-year-old shooting victim is and that the victim is being treated.

An officer on the scene said the shooting happened inside. The store is closed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 5-year-old was shot in the foot at a Mobile Walmart, but Mobile Police told WKRG News 5 they do not know where the victim is.

Mobile Police said the child is no longer on the scene of the Walmart at 1300 North University Blvd. Police are checking area hospitals for the child.

This is a developing story. WKRG will update this story as more details become available.