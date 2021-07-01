Upcoming space flight crew visits campers at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The four members of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, Earth’s first mission led by private citizens, took time to answer questions from campers Thursday about the importance of its September launch.

“If we are successful, it’s going to open the door for what should be many other exciting missions to follow,” Inspiration4’s commander Jared Issacman said.

Aside from coming back safely, the mission also hopes to raise $200 million in donations for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, especially meaningful for the crew’s chief medical officer Hayley Arseneaux, a childhood cancer survivor herself who plans to video chat with patients from space.

“I’m really excited to just show them what they can do when they grow up too,” Arseneaux said.

The crew also told campers that any of them who go through the NASA summer camps in Huntsville could very well end up in their same shoes – or space suits, one day.