Unveiling of historic marker in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Friday afternoon a historic marker was unveiled at the new Redstone Federal Credit Union Branch in downtown Huntsville.

The marker recognizes the space once belonged to Huntsville’s second oldest African-American congregation.

Phillips Christian Methodist Episcopal Church is expanding and relocating to Winchester Road.

The church sold the property to the credit union, and today a marker stands on the property to commemorate the church’s more than 150 years of service to sharing the gospel, serving the community, and facilitating missions.

“Another momentous milestone in the life of Phillips Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. May this marker, like the stone memorial erected at Gilgal by the Israelites be a reminder to future generations of God’s miraculous work,” church historian, Mattie Thomas said at the unveiling.

The marker is out in front of the credit union’s branch and is open for anyone to walk up and learn about the history of the location and the church.