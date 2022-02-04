NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The latest CDC data indicates those who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are at a significantly higher risk of dying from the virus explains infectious disease doctor, William Schaffner.

“I’ve just been on a CDC call where they looked at data through November of 2021. There was a 15 times difference in the risk of death between unvaccinated and vaccinated people. Obviously, the unvaccinated people had a much higher risk of death,” said Dr. Schaffner.

That’s especially true in states with lower vaccination rates that have experienced higher death rates in recent weeks. In Tennessee, 52.3% of the state is fully vaccinated and the death rate adjusted for population holds an unfortunate top spot.

“In this most recent omicron time period, it would appear that our death rate among unvaccinated people due to COVID is, if not the highest, among the very highest, in the country,” explained Schaffner.

He says there is a glimmer of hope for the upcoming weeks as new COVID case numbers and hospitalizations diminish.

“We hope that by the end of this month and the beginning of the next, we may be able to transition from pandemic into endemic,” Schaffner said. “Where the virus is kind of smoldering in our communities. We have kind of a truce with the virus. We may be over the worst part.”

He continues Tennesseans should have enough protection based on the combination of vaccinations and natural immunity to ward off another surge unless a new variant pops up.

“If that new variant is sufficiently different, and can evade that protection, oh, boy, then we’re in for another rough ride,” Shaffner warned.

At this time, Dr. Schaffner says there are no new variants circulating that cause him concern.