Unusually Warm & Dry November Continues

It seems like in the year 2020, all bets are off. Expect the unexpected and when it comes to temperatures and rain, it’s no different. It’s the second week of November and we haven’t had measurable rain and temperatures are above where they should be. Why is this happening? Here is the deal:

Large Ridge Along East Coast

This is something we see in the summertime. The coldest air stays across the northwest United States while temperatures here stay above where they should be. The average high for November 9 is 67°. We will be near 80 Monday afternoon with lower to middle 70s the rest of the week.

Temperatures This Week

Not Much Change In the Overall Pattern

The temperature outlook stays well above average over the next two weeks. This is the 8-14 day outlook across the country showing temperatures well above normal. By the 23rd, the average high is 61°. We will likely be in the upper 60s to middle 70s over the next weeks with no sign of colder air or frost for the Tennessee Valley.

Here Is What November Looks Like So Far

November Temperatures

Only one round of frost so far this month. It’s going to be a long time before we see 30s again. The craziness of 2020 continues!

