University of North Alabama transitioning to online classes after spring break

FLORENCE, Ala. – School officials at the University of North Alabama announced Friday students will move to online classes starting after spring break.

Spring break is scheduled for March 22-28.

Classes will proceed as scheduled until then, according to a release from the school. Starting March 15-21 all campus events and gathering of 100 or more will be suspended. The Light the Fountain event will be postponed until the fall.

During the week of March 29 through April 4, the university will transition to remote delivery. Certain exceptions will be considered for clinical instruction, simulation experiences, and student internships based on the approval of the dean and provost.

All students are encouraged to remain off campus during the remote delivery phase.

University operations will follow a consistent schedule of normal business hours for faculty and staff. University officials will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate next steps.