University of North Alabama opens facility in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The University of North Alabama has a presence in Colbert County for the first time in 150 years.

This week UNA opened a multipurpose center on 6th Street in Tuscumbia. The facility will primarily be used by the College of Arts and Sciences, School of the Arts, and the Office of Advancement.

The old hardware store has been renovated to include an art gallery, classroom space, a professional kitchen and two offices. UNA officials said it’s possible they could also put a box office and fan shop in the space.

Students, faculty and staff are expected to start using the facility in the spring 2021 semester.