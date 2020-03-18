University of Alabama students aren’t going back to class in person this semester

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama students will finish the spring semester online and are not allowed to come back to campus, administrators said Wednesday.

University President Stuart Bell said in a message Wednesday that he had signed an executive order that restricts the remainder of spring classes to remote learning, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students with hardships, such as homeless students or those without the ability to complete classes online from home, will have to apply for an exception with supporting documentation to Student Life, Bell said.

Students also were told not to return to campus after spring break, as all residence halls and recreation facilities were closed. Bell said a plan would be communicated in the near future regarding residential student housing fees and meal plans.

Bell said a plan was being put together to let students retrieve their belongings from residence halls and Greek residences. Anyone needing access to medicines or other necessities can call residence halls at 205-348-6676 or Greek houses at 205-348-2693.

Bell said all spring events, including commencement and athletic events, are cancelled.

“My best wishes are with each of you, and I know we will face this unprecedented emergency together with our ever-present resilience and uncompromising spirit as we continue our service in the highest manner,” Bell said.