University of Alabama student recovering after being hit by car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The family of a local University of Alabama student who was hit by a vehicle in Atlanta while attending a Crimson Tide football game is asking for the community’s support.

Willis Atwater is a budding public relations student at the University of Alabama.

But today his family is asking for prayers as he continues to recover from being struck by a hit and run driver while attending the Alabama versus Miami football game in Atlanta on September 5.

Willis was transported immediately to Grady Hospital in Atlanta but his fight continues. The family says Willis has made some progress, but he remains unconscious after several surgeries. The goal, the family says, is for Willis to emerge from the coma and continue rehabilitation and therapies at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

“We are amazed at the progress Willis has made since the beginning and we give all the glory to God. We love to call everyone praying for Willis, ‘prayer warriors’ and we could not be more grateful to them. We feel every prayer and ask that people continue to pray and wish Willis well.”

UA football team head coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry sent an autographed football to the Atwater family as a show of support.



