MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The United Way of Morgan County is hosting a drive-through food drive on Tuesday, September 15.

Community members are invited to drop off canned goods at the following locations:

United Way of Morgan County on 115 1st Ave NE in Decatur

Hartselle Utilities on 1010 Sparkman St NW in Hartselle

Taco Bell in Priceville

Chicken Salad Chick on 1821 Beltline Rd SW Suite C in Decatur

Event organizers say CDC safety guidelines will be followed during the food drive.