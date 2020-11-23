United Way of Marshall County alters holiday food drive due to COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The United Way of Marshall County needs your help feeding the hungry this holiday season.

Its 22nd annual holiday food drive is underway, but some things have changed due to COVID-19.

Instead of having a one-day, county-wide food drive, they have set up boxes across the county and will be accepting donations through the end of the year.

Executive Director Carrie Thomas told News 19 the agency has seen an increase in need of food and other services because families have been impacted by the coronavirus, either with children doing more virtual learning or parents being laid off.

“Hopefully that will provide more opportunities for people to drop off collections and hopefully that will provide them with a location that may be near them, but we’re still staying safe and following guidelines during this time,” explained Thomas.

The nonprofit is asking for canned or other nonperishable food items like pasta, canned meats, vegetables and even peanut butter, jelly, or cereal – anything with a long shelf life.

Donations can be made at the Foodland grocery stores and four Chamber of Commerce offices across Marshall County.