United Way of Marshall County accepts crisis fund applications

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- The United Way of Marshall County is now accepting applications from area 501c3 nonprofits for the Community Crisis Relief Fund.

The fund is designed to support the efforts of Marshall County nonprofits to help people community members with basic life-sustaining goods and services, including food, shelter, utilities, and transportation.

United Way of Marshall County executive director Carrie Thomas said nonprofits are currently seeing a spike in calls for help, but the money going into nonprofits is low because COVID-19 is cancelling fundraising events.

“From February to March, we saw calls double. So, we saw probably on an average, we probably see somewhere around 150 to 200 calls a month. We saw that almost double,” explained Thomas.

100 percent of the money raised will be invested through grants, which allow those nonprofits to help those in the community that need help. Applications for the first round are due at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020.