United Way of Madison County offering rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — United Way of Madison County is offering a service through Ride United to help people get to their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available to the public, it presents a new problem: how exactly people will get to those vaccine appointments. While much of the public has access to transportation, it’s a hidden problem for many in the Madison County area.

But now, with using three numbers, people can get to and from their appointments.

United Way of Madison County held a press conference Wednesday morning explaining the program.

“The good news is the vaccines are becoming more available and we are happy about that, but we know there are barriers,” said Ron Poteat, the United Way of Madison County Board Chair. “And the barriers exist in our community, and so the United Way is proud to be at the center of this effort of bringing together people who need help with people who can help.”

The initial ridesharing program Ride United started nationally several years back.

“Transportation was something that was really affecting a lot of the local United Ways as a barrier in their community to employment, to food, to medical help,” said Cathy Miller, the United Way of Madison County Community Impact Director. She says Ride United was made available in Madison County just last year.

Now with vaccinations becoming more widely available, United Way of Madison County wants to offer the program, through their partnership with Lyft, as a way of transportation to vaccine appointments.

“We started to notice that this was going to be a problem for our seniors, for our veterans, for people living in rural areas,” said Miller.

Ann Anderson, the Executive Director of CASA, says this is a major need for the elderly.

“With this new opportunity, we are contacting our clients… the oldest of the old… 75 and older with chronic illnesses and saying, ‘Are you going to get the shot? What do we need to go to help you?’ They don’t drive so transportation is a major issue, we can’t provide our volunteer transportation at this time, so we are going to be dependent on Lyft,” said Anderson.

All you need to do is dial 211 and provide your name, address, and scheduled vaccine appointment, but make sure you do it early.

“Maybe you have an appointment 3 or 4 days from now or a week from now, go ahead and call and book the ride when you know the appointment is available… that’s going to help,” said Miller.

United Way of Madison County is the only United Way in the state to offer this program, so as of right now it’s only available to those in Madison County and Huntsville.