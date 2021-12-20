United Way of Madison County committed to spreading hope

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As 2021 comes to a close, United Way of Madison County is committed to spreading hope.

Working with its partner agencies, United Way serves the community by targeting resources to meet the greatest needs.

Its mission focuses on education, financial stability and health.

The pandemic has created challenges for so many people. You probably know someone who is struggling right now. A mental health issue, a need for childcare, a housing problem, the list goes on and on.

United Way of Madison County and its partners are continually finding new ways to rise to the occasion.

Looking ahead to 2022, they’ll be encouraging a new level of partnership, working together to recruit volunteers, raise donations and fuel the mission.

To learn more about United Way of Madison County or if you’re ready to get involved, visit them online here or find them on Facebook here.