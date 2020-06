(WHNT/CNN) – The Army is going online in an effort to recruit thousands of new soldiers.

The Army started its Army National Hiring Days – with the army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

The goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

According to the Army’s website, those who enlist now could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year scholarship.

The army hiring days wrap up July 2nd.