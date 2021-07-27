United Launch Alliance preps CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft for Orbital Flight Test

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is guided into position above a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Nov. 21, 2019. Starliner will be secured atop the rocket for Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. The spacecraft rolled out from Boeing’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center earlier in the day. (NASA | Cory Huston)

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – A United Launch Alliance (ULA ) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on the second Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled to happen on Friday, July 30 at 1:53 p.m. CT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A live broadcast of the launch will start at 1 p.m. CT on Friday and can be found here.

Gary Wentz, ULA Vice President of Government and Commercial Programs said in a news release that the test will provide them with information to analyze their technologies.

“Our ultimate focus is on the safety of the crew and this flight will ensure we are one step closer to preparing to safely fly astronauts in the near future,” said Wentz.

The Atlas V rocket will deliver Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to a 98-nautical mile sub-orbital trajectory. After separating from the rocket, the Starliner engines will propel the spacecraft to its final orbit and onto the ISS.

The launch marks the 88th of the Atlas V rocket and the 100th launch from Space Launch Complex-41. To date, ULA has launched 144 times with 100% mission success.