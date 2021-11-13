United Launch Alliance employees file suit against employer vaccine mandate

(WHNT) — Five employees at United Launch Alliance (ULA) say they were faced with what they call an impossible choice: take the COVID-19 vaccine at the expense of their religious beliefs or health concerns, or lose their livelihoods.

In a class action suit filed against ULA, the employees point to Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on a number of factors, including religion.

They also point to Alabama’s newly minted law prohibiting employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines if an employee objects for religious or medical reasons. The law went into effect on November 5.

According to the filing, Hunter Creger, one of the plaintiffs, was suspended from ULA on October 27.

Creger had protested the mandate outside the plant just days before.

“For nothing that has to do with my merit, they’re firing me,” Creger told News 19. “I’m a Catholic and I don’t believe in taking this vaccine.”

Like Creger – the other four plaintiffs say their religion bars them from taking a vaccine that was manufactured or tested on “cell lines derived from stem cells of aborted fetuses, as all of the current available COVID-19 vaccines are.”

While some vaccines are, doctors at UAB Hospital in Birmingham say the COVID-19 vaccines are not manufactured using aborted fetal cells.

In addition to the religious grievances, the lawsuit alleges two of the plaintiffs also submitted medical exemptions.

Zachary Breland claims to have submitted a letter signed by his doctor stating he did not need to take the vaccine due to an underlying health condition. The suit says the company also denied that request.

Sherrie Maine, who also claims her medical exemption on the basis of COVID-19 antibodies present, was denied too.

The group is asking for a number of things including back pay, reinstatement, damages, and attorneys’ fees to be paid.