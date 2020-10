HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville church is continuing to help feed those in need this weekend.

Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will give out free Salisbury steak lunches on October 3 starting at 12 p.m. The public is asked to remain in their vehicles to ensure social distancing.

Lunches will be served on a first-come, first served basis. Three hundred lunches will be available.

The church is located at 315 Winchester Road in Huntsville. For more information call 256-852-1150.