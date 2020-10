HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In an effort to fight food insecurity, Union Chapel in Huntsville is holding a free food box giveaway this weekend.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 24, church members will hand out 300 boxes of nonperishable and fresh food items on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public is asked to remain in their vehicles drive-thru pickup service to ensure social distancing.

Union Chapel is located at 315 Winchester Road in Huntsville.