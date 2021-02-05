Underground graffiti artist turned art designer beautifying North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Outdoor paintings in the downtown Huntsville area are done by a local man who turned a life of illegal street graffiti into a career beautifying businesses across North Alabama.

“I liked to cause trouble as a child and I don’t know, I’ve figured out a way to not run from police and turn it into a business,” said Brandon Stoll, owner of AM PM Paint Co.

Stoll has been spray painting for more than 20 years. About four years ago, he transformed from underground graffiti to establishing himself as a fulltime custom artist – beautifying businesses across the Rocket City.

“It was definitely quite a ride,” Stoll said. “Taking flack from my peers to trying to establish a business on my own and quit my day job.”

Thursday, Stoll, and his business partner Travis Lowry, painted a mural across the side of Mario’s Five Points along Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville.

Mario’s general manager says the mural adds character to the area.

“It adds a tremendous amount of flair and gives people an opportunity to kind of see the talents that just might live next door,” said Mario’s Dan Thompson “It adds color. It adds pizazz. It adds a livelihood to a neighborhood.”

Much of the work Stoll does is freehand and comes straight from his imagination.

“That’s just how the brain works,” Stoll said.

Other examples of Stoll’s more recent work is a space mural on Bob Wallace Avenue and a pair of lettuce wings near Governor’s Drive.

Stoll says graffiti artists are often misunderstood.

“Contrary to popular belief, most illegal graffiti artists aren’t thugs and criminals,” he said. “They’re just kids who want to go express themselves and they have no other outlet. Some people choose drugs. Some people choose violence and we chose to go make some art.”

Stoll encourages people with a flair for graffiti to practice their art legally – start small, work big and the future is wide open.

More of Stoll’s work can be found here.