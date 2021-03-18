Undercover operation leads to arrests in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – An undercover operation led to the arrest of two Athens residents who are now facing drug charges after an investigation of an alleged violation of federal firearm laws.

Brett Russell Williams, 33, and Kassie Rena Williams, 32, are both facing drug trafficking and possession charges.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF conducted a delivery of gun silencers from China to a home in the 16 thousand block of Fantasia Way. After the silencers were received, a search warrant was executed.

Officials found 44 grams of cocaine, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 53 grams of marijuana.

Both were arrested and are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. No bond has been set yet.