Unclaimed Baggage to host 40th Annual Ski Sale next weekend

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Unclaimed Baggage will host its 40th Annual Ski Sale, featuring more than 9,000 pieces of name-brand winter accessories – just in time for the holiday season.

According to a news release, Unclaimed Baggage, the country’s only retailer for lost luggage, will host the sale on Saturday, November 6 beginning at 8 a.m.

Items on sale will include ski and winter apparel, high-end ski equipment, jewelry, and electronics.

In addition to shopping for name-brand items, guests will also be treated to a live DJ, party decor, and interactive games throughout the day, including the Unclaimed Baggage Scavenger Hunt at 12 p.m., The Baggage Experience at 2 p.m., and Finders Keepers at 4 p.m.

Prior to the store opening on Saturday, morning, shoppers are invited camp outside all night on Friday, November 5. The overnight festivities will include a campfire, food, a movie screening, and outdoor games. The first 50 people in line will be allowed into the store 30 minutes early and receive a free Ski Sale tee shirt.

For more information, visit www.unclaimedbaggage.com.