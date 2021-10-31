Unclaimed Baggage to host 40th Annual Ski Sale next weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unclaimed Baggage

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Unclaimed Baggage will host its 40th Annual Ski Sale, featuring more than 9,000 pieces of name-brand winter accessories – just in time for the holiday season.

According to a news release, Unclaimed Baggage, the country’s only retailer for lost luggage, will host the sale on Saturday, November 6 beginning at 8 a.m.

Items on sale will include ski and winter apparel, high-end ski equipment, jewelry, and electronics.

In addition to shopping for name-brand items, guests will also be treated to a live DJ, party decor, and interactive games throughout the day, including the Unclaimed Baggage Scavenger Hunt at 12 p.m., The Baggage Experience at 2 p.m., and Finders Keepers at 4 p.m.

Prior to the store opening on Saturday, morning, shoppers are invited camp outside all night on Friday, November 5. The overnight festivities will include a campfire, food, a movie screening, and outdoor games. The first 50 people in line will be allowed into the store 30 minutes early and receive a free Ski Sale tee shirt.

For more information, visit www.unclaimedbaggage.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories