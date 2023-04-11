SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT)- Friday April 21st people will get a chance to learn more about some of the most interesting things found in a suitcase.

The one-of-a-kind store has designed the “unclaimed baggage museum.” It displays more than 70 of the most curious and unusual items they’ve unpacked from lost bags over their 50 year history. Michael Jordan, Mohammad Ali, and Gary Sinese are some of the major names of the items people will find at Unclaimed Baggage Museum. Sonni Hood Public Relations Manager for Unclaimed Baggage says there’s a lot more in store.

“We’ve pulled and put together over one hundred items the most unique interesting weird wonderful items ever found in the lost bags to tell the stories these bags and the people and the places they come from.”

The bags that end up at Unclaimed Baggage come from everywhere as the company has contracts with all the major airlines. They say so do the people who shop at their stores, like Jackie and Denise who traveled from Michigan and Indiana to shop the unclaimed items. After seeing a sneak peak in the museum they say they would be heart broken if they lost some of those items.

“Heart breaking I would be heart broken if I lost some of my treasured things that other people wouldn’t have yeah heart broken sick sick to your stomach about it” said Denise Stombaugh

The museum will open Friday April 21st and will be free of charge. Locals in Scottsboro say they’ve been following the rare finds on display at Unclaimed Baggage for a long time.

“Its awesome I mean I came early on when it was just a small store we’d still find these treasures even when it was small but to watch it grow and bring in all the treasures that they have its amazing one of my favorite is The Beatles jacket, Paul McCartney tour jacket unless its now in the museum then ill have to go in there.” said Sharon Laney

The staff at Unclaimed baggage say their goal is to promote sustainability and to keep items out of landfills.



