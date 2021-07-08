UNA Student Pantry to benefit from faculty member’s book

FLORENCE, Ala. – A portion of the proceeds from a faculty member’s new book will benefit the University of North Alabama’s (UNA) Student Pantry.

Dr. Jason McCall, author of “What Shot Did You Ever Take,” previously donated 25 percent of his book sales to The Pantry from June 8 to 15. The novel is a collaborative collection of poetry written by Dr. McCall and Brian Oliu and pays homage to the famous “Rocky” films and discusses topics related to the franchise and authors’ experiences.

“My co-author and I wanted to use this book to raise money for those dealing with hunger or food insecurity,” said Dr. McCall, who serves as an English professor at the university. “With that in mind, the press has agreed to donate a portion of the profits from the book to the UNA Pantry and West Alabama Food Bank.”

The UNA Student Pantry in an on-campus amenity providing food to students in need at no cost. It is supplied through community and campus donations.

“The donation from Dr. McCall’s book sale was such a unique and creative way to contribute to The Pantry,” said UNA’s Assistant Director of Student Engagement Bethany Green. “It shows that there’s an opportunity to give back in even the most unexpected circumstances.”

