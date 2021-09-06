UNA punter Joe Gurley earns 4th Big South Conference Player of the Week award

FLORENCE, Ala. — University of North Alabama (UNA) senior punter Joe Gurley was named the Big South Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for the fourth time in his career.

The Killen native earned the award for his performance in the Lions’ season-opening game against Southeastern Louisiana (SELU) on September 4.

Gurley averaged 44.5 yards on four punts in the game with one boot downed on Southeastern Louisiana’s one-yard line. SELU only returned one punt all night with no yards.

Gurley was previously named a first-team All-Big South Conference punter in 2020 and pre-season All-Big South for 2021.