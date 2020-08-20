UNA postpones 2020 homecoming events until spring

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama announced homecoming has been postponed until the spring in an effort to maintain health and safety measures as part of the return-to-campus plan.

“Our decision was reached after several conversations regarding the return-to-campus plan as

well as from the changes taking place in our Athletics Department and with the fall football

schedule,” said Justin “Bishop” Alexander, Director of Alumni Relations at UNA in a statement. “Moving the Homecoming event to the spring gives us a greater chance of being able to bring others to campus and enjoy something more in keeping with what we’ve come to expect as a Homecoming celebration.”

Details about homecoming festivities are expected to be released at a later time.

Click here to view UNA’s football schedule.