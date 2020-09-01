UNA launches updated COVID-19 reporting page

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama relaunched its COVID-19 data page on www.una.edu to report information related to active cases on the campus.

The University began the Fall semester with in-person courses and courses taught remotely and online.

“The data in the dashboard includes weekly updates on the number of positive cases, weekly trends, percent positive rates of sentinel testing, and cumulative positive cases since Aug. 19 when students returned to campus,” said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, Vice President for Student Affairs and Chair of the Covid-19 Recovery Task Force. “The goal is to provide data that is reliable and helps inform the community.”

UNA will begin sentinel testing during the week of Sept. 7.

“UNA has worked closely with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to offer this testing,”

she said. “It will allow us to continue to measure the ongoing health and well-being of the

campus community as we move through the semester. UAB, as the state’s leading research

institution, has been a good partner with us as well as other four-year colleges and universities in

Alabama.”

The University had been reporting COVID-positive cases until Aug. 11 but said the data was removed to ensure it was reliable and offered an accurate picture of the virus on campus.