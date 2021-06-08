UNA launches new and expanded scholarship opportunities

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama has launched several new or expanded scholarship opportunities.

New Start Scholarship: Available to all new students in any bachelor’s or graduate degree program (online or on-campus), certificate, or micro-credential; expanded to include on-campus graduate programs, certificates, and micro-credentials. With this scholarship, students who are enrolled in two or more courses will receive their first course free, and for a limited time, will pay NO application fee.

Available to all new students in any bachelor’s or graduate degree program (online or on-campus), certificate, or micro-credential; expanded to include on-campus graduate programs, certificates, and micro-credentials. With this scholarship, students who are enrolled in two or more courses will receive their first course free, and for a limited time, will pay NO application fee. UNA Alumni Scholarship: Available to any UNA alumni who enroll in a graduate program, certificate, or micro-credential paying an automatic 15 percent tuition. This scholarship will be applied to every newly admitted students beginning in Summer 2021.

Available to any UNA alumni who enroll in a graduate program, certificate, or micro-credential paying an automatic 15 percent tuition. This scholarship will be applied to every newly admitted students beginning in Summer 2021. Military Heroes Scholarship: Available to any active duty, veteran, or current member of the National Guard or Reserves who enrolls in an online bachelor’s degree program, any graduate program, certificate or micro-credential, providing an automatic 25 percent tuition scholarship. This scholarship will be applied to all eligible students in Fall 2021.

“We have launched una.edu/affordable as a centralized hub where students can learn about the various financial resources available to assist them in paying for their education,” said Dr. Amber Paulk, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Dean of Graduate and Online Education. “By keeping costs low and providing robust scholarship opportunities, UNA is increasing students’ access to quality educational opportunities.”

To learn more about scholarship opportunities at UNA, visit www.una.edu/affordable.