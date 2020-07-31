UNA expands online course options for high school students

FLORENCE, Ala. – Students interested in earning college credit while still attending high school now have more options under the University of North Alabama’s Early College Program.

Nearly 100 online courses are available to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, including eight courses designed specifically for students at their grade levels.

“We know that many students as well as their families are looking for additional learning

opportunities this fall, and UNA is prepared to offer a variety of options to meet the needs of

high school students” said Dr. Katie Kinney, Dean of the College of Education and Human

Sciences in a news release. “Taking an online course at UNA this fall will have a lasting effect as students will earn college credit and accelerate their paths to college graduation.”

Students may enroll in two courses per semester. For more information about UNA’s Early College Program, click here.