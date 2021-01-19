UNA continues to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with Remembrance March

FLORENCE, Ala. — Students and faculty gathered on the UNA campus Monday morning for the 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance March.

The event in 2021 was noticeably different than in years past. Normally the march would take place following a day of service where groups of students participated in a service project.

In 2020, student organizations packaged thousands of meals for families in need. There was no project this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but UNA Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ron Patterson said that doesn’t mean MLK’s legacy can’t be honored.

“We want to celebrate that and continue trying to fulfill his dream, so we modified it and made it an outdoor event,” Patterson said.

The starting location was also modified from the Guillot University Center. For the first time, the march began at the Wendell W. Gunn University Commons, significant because Gunn is the first Black student to attend the university.

Patterson said being able to have the march this year puts thoughts into action, “…in terms of our, again, focus on efforts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion here at the university, and we want our students to see that it’s not a bumper sticker, that we’re serious about it and we want to continue to serve.”

Patterson said it’s also to provide the campus community information on how they too can serve, not just on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but throughout the year.