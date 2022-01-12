UNA commemorates Founders’ Day

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama celebrated the 192nd anniversary of its opening and 150 years of educating women on Tuesday.

On this anniversary UNA is choosing to commemorate all of the women who have received their education during what the university calls “The Year of the UNA Woman”.

“I think often what we forget is that education has not been available for everyone and there have been obstacles for people pursuing higher education in particular. Whether it’s racial, economic or for that matter gender,” Jeffrey Bibbee, a UNA history professor, said.

As part of the celebration, UNA debuted a new piece of art in Collier Library, a mural that memorializes some of the women who have impacted the university’s history. It was created by both students and faculty from different degree fields who collaborated to bring the idea to life.

History Professor Brian Dempsey said, “We deployed a team of undergraduate art majors and graduate-level public history students so that team was about six people in total.”

Bibbee, Dempsey and Chiong-yiao Chen were the faculty leaders of the project. In order to choose which women were feature in the mural, students conducted biological research and oral history interviews to learn more about the most influential women in UNA’s history.

The mural is available to the public and can be seen inside of Collier Library.