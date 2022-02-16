FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama is still celebrating 150 years of admitting women to their university. Soon they will be hosting a public festival on campus with some of their largest events yet.

The festival will take place from March 10-12 and be called the Weekend of Women.

The festival celebrates 150 years of educating women at the University of North Alabama. It will have several events, including the University’s annual Light The Fountain event and a performance by country artist Rachel Wammack. According to the university’s director of marketing, Michelle Eubanks, this is considered one of the biggest events of the year for UNA.

“The Weekend of Women is the keystone event, the signature event of the year-long celebration of the Year of the UNA Woman,” said Eubanks.

Events will have limited seating. Tickets are on sale now. For more information about the different events and how to get tickets, you can go to their website here.