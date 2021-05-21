UNA Athletics Director steps down from duties

University of North Alabama Athletic Director Mark Linder announced his resignation from the duties of Athletic Director. (Photo by the University of North Alabama | roarlions.com)

FLORENCE, Ala. – University of North Alabama (UNA) Athletics Director Mark Linder is stepping down from his duties, effective on Tuesday, June 1.

Linder, who has serves as Athletics Director since 2007, will transition to a role in the classroom as a lecturer in Sports and Recreation Management at UNA’s Department of Kinesiology.

During his tenure as Athletics Director, Linder has led the program in updating Mike Lane Field, the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Complex, and the Bill Jones Athletic Complex. He also guided the program through the transition from an NCAA Division II institution to NCAA Division I.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as the Athletics Director at North Alabama,” Linder said. “I am so honored to have been a part of the success of our transition to Division I, our teams, our staff, and most important, our student-athletes over the past 14 years.”

Kevin Haslam, Vice President for University Advancement, will serve as Athletics Director on an interim basis. A nationwide search will begin on June 1 with a plan to have a new director in place by the fall 2021 semester.